The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Belconnen mum graduates from uni, nearly three decades after dropping out of high school

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
April 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicole Seifert this month graduated from the Australian Catholic University. Pictures supplied
Nicole Seifert this month graduated from the Australian Catholic University. Pictures supplied

Belconnen mum Nicole Seifert has graduated from university nearly three decades after she dropped out of high school, not least because a teacher told her she was "dragging the class behind".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.