Belconnen mum graduates from uni, nearly three decades after dropping out of high school

Belconnen mum Nicole Seifert has graduated from university nearly three decades after she dropped out of high school, not least because a teacher told her she was "dragging the class behind".
"I just had anxiety about studying and some family issues so I didn't think university was for me," she said.
However, through resilience and determination, the 44-year-old can now call herself a university graduate.
Earlier this month, Nicole finally walked across the stage and received her university certificate in liberal studies from the Australian Catholic University in Canberra, almost 30 years after she left high school in year 11.
Starting university in 2019 at the age of 40 was daunting.
"I'd never stepped on a uni campus before, except to watch a band," she said.
"And I hadn't written an essay in more than 20 years."
She achieved the milestone through the support of Clemente Australia, free community-based university courses designed for students who have experienced challenging life circumstances and had their education interrupted.
In Canberra, it is offered in partnership with the St Vincent De Paul Society and Australian Catholic University. The courses are available at no cost for people who would otherwise be excluded from tertiary education opportunities.
The Clemente program became a lifeline for Nicole.
After leaving high school, she worked in the hospitality industry until her early 20s, also working overseas. When Nicole wanted to work more regular hours, she studied for childcare at TAFE and opened a family daycare centre.
She had moved to Canberra in 2004, settled down with her then partner and they had two children, now aged 11 and eight.
Over the years, Nicole battled multiple health issues that impacted on her education and work life, including spinal surgery which required her to shut down her business and "focus on rehabilitation and family".
"Every time I hit rock bottom, I worked to get back up again," she said. That included finding a new career path.
"I found out about the Clemente program through a Facebook ad and was attracted to the program because the fees were covered, I could study at my own pace, and I needed to up-skill as I could no longer physically work caring for children," she said.
"This program helped me build my confidence, connect with my community, and kept me sane during a very hard time in my life.
"With the help of amazing volunteer mentors, who challenged me and listened to me when I needed to talk, and finally I completed my Liberal Arts certificate. Additionally, I developed the confidence to keep studying and participated in an Auslan workshop at ACU."
Marie Fisher, from ACU's Centre for Education and Innovation who volunteers as a Clemente lecturer said the program "was both rewarding and truly humbling".
"I have been reminded of why I became a teacher - to help our most vulnerable members of society achieve a good education, engagement experience and feel they are part of a caring community," she said.
Clemente coordinator Amanda Ross, who is from the St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn, said the achievement of studying at a university level for someone living on the edge of society could be "truly transformative".
"It doesn't matter if you've finished high school or had your studies impacted by COVID, Clemente is open to all adults regardless of education level, who are looking for a pathway to further education," she said.
Nicole says she is looking to do more study and get back to what she makes her happy. "I love working with children and families," she said.
Enrolments for Clemente will be opening soon. Email clemente.cg@vinnies.org.au or visit the official Vinnies Clemente website.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
