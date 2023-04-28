As the range came down further, strike missiles launched by the army from Australia would come into play, so the intensity of resistance would rise again. The key weapon would be the forthcoming US PrSM missile carried around in HIMARS launcher trucks. PrSM, which we are helping to develop, at first will have a range of 500 kilometres, but a later version will fly more than twice as far and will be effective against ships as well as fixed targets on land.