Evelyn Goh | Balancing act: Australia's search for 'strategic equilibrium' lies in south-east Asia

By Evelyn Goh
April 29 2023 - 5:30am
Foreign Minister Penny Wong at the National Press Club. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Since becoming foreign minister last year, Penny Wong has referred repeatedly to Australia's search for "a strategic equilibrium".

