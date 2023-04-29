The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'We all love him': Canberra Raiders' emotions run high for Jack Wighton

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 29 2023 - 7:38pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart gets emotional talking about Jack Wighton's brilliant performance. Picture screengrab
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart gets emotional talking about Jack Wighton's brilliant performance. Picture screengrab

The tears said it all. How much the Canberra Raiders and Jack Wighton meant not just to coach Ricky Stuart, but Wighton as well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.