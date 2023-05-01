ACT Brumbies star Grace Kemp is weighing up her future after the Canberra Raiders launched a bold poaching bid for rugby union's top players.
The Raiders have approached the Wallaroos forward with an offer for the upcoming NRLW season as they continue to build a squad for their inaugural campaign.
Coach Darrin Borthwick has already announced the signing of the likes of Simaima Taufa, Zahara Temara and Mackenzie Wiki for the competition to start against the Sharks on July 23.
While the club has largely recruited from within rugby league, they have not been shy about their desire to attract some of the region's top rugby union players.
Kemp made her Test debut last June and has long been touted as one of the brightest talents within her sport. It's understood the 21-year-old is keen to continue playing both rugby league and union throughout her career.
With Kemp weighing up her options, the Raiders are set to sign NSW Waratahs flyhalf Ella Ryan for the upcoming season.
The 20-year-old has a touch football background and hopes to continue juggling league and union moving forward.
The timing of the Super W and NRLW competitions allows women to play in both competitions, however the number of players to feature in the two is likely to diminish as conditions and professionalism increase.
While the club has largely recruited within rugby league, the potential poaching of Kemp and Ryan marks a major blow in the battle for players between the rival codes.
The two codes have been involved in a fight for players in the men's game, Sydney Roosters star Joseph Sua'ali'i recently signing a lucrative contract with rugby, and that has now extended to the women's game.
Kemp played a key role in the Brumbies Super W campaign and scored a try in Sunday's last-minute 23-20 loss to the Queensland Reds.
Ryan is another Canberra product who first gained an opportunity at the Brumbies before opting to join the Waratahs this year. The flyhalf's season also came to an end on Sunday, NSW upset by the Fijiana Drua 20-17 in the first semi-final.
Rugby Australia has recently increased their investment in women's XVs rugby but their finances pale in comparison to the NRL.
While the Reds and Drua commenced preparations for Saturday's Super W decider, the Brumbies and Waratahs were left to process emotional defeats.
Sunday's loss marked the first time the Waratahs had fallen short of the Super W final and Ryan said it was a disappointing way for the season to end.
The side led 17-0 after just 19 minutes but failed to score a point from then on and eventually let the lead slip in the 70th minute.
Despite the result, Ryan looks back fondly on the season and relished the chance to evolve as a player in a new environment.
"It was an awesome season," the 20-year-old said. "I'm definitely happy with the decision I made to move to the Waratahs.
"Going undefeated in the pool rounds, then to lose the semi-final, which was the first time that has happened to the Waratahs, the girls are very upset at the moment but it puts the fire in the belly for next season."
