"We, too, used to love Bali," says Peter from Mt Isa. "But now it is overcrowded with tourists. Last time we were there in 2018, we ran into an obnoxious Kiwi; a rarity. We just returned from Vietnam, a beautiful and very friendly country, except for around Nha Trang. Truly abhorrent Russians and mainland Chinese seem to abound there. Both are extremely rude and bullish. Only ran into one Russian in Hanoi and he pushed his way through the hotel lobby with no concern whatsoever for others. I have also run into Russians and Chinese in Phuket and now they seem to be infiltrating the glorious Koh Samui. But you do encounter the odd obnoxious Aussie and Yank everywhere you go. Others are quite nice though. Especially Canadians."