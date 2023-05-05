The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Updated

NRL: Canberra Raiders produce Magic win over Canterbury Bulldogs

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated May 5 2023 - 9:13pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart asked his co-captain Jarrod Croker to retire. Picture Getty Images
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart asked his co-captain Jarrod Croker to retire. Picture Getty Images

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart asked his co-captain Jarrod Croker to retire - because he didn't want to disrespect him by playing him in the reserves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.