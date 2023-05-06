The Canberra Times
Suspended driver caught more than four times blood alcohol limit after crashing into Macgregor tree, police say

Updated May 7 2023 - 9:24am, first published 9:06am
A 39-year-old man whose provisional licence had been suspended in January was caught with blood alcohol content more than four times the legal limit after he drove into a tree in Macgregor on Saturday night, police have said.

