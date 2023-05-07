The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Nicholas Stuart | Anthony Albanese's performance at King Charles coronation shows his biggest deficit

Nicholas Stuart
By Nicholas Stuart
May 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Words are critical. They matter. They describe the way we understand the world: they communicate our hopes and aspirations to others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Stuart

Nicholas Stuart

Columnist

Nicholas Stuart is a Canberra writer.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.