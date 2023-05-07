In the end Albanese was saved not by his words but by the British public. Unsurprisingly a huge public backlash had ignited contempt and ridicule and the original wording - which was nothing more than some intellectual dribbling from the Archbishop of Canterbury (he was the bloke wearing the dress during the ceremony, not the guy wearing armour or the one with the bejewelled crown that's too heavy to wear). The words were changed but, by then, who really cared what the PM was going to say because it's become obvious he'll say anything.