Federal budget: $14.6b cost of living centrepiece, broad JobSeeker rise hinted

Karen Barlow
Natalie Vikhrov
By Karen Barlow, and Natalie Vikhrov
Updated May 7 2023 - 10:39pm, first published 10:30pm
More than 5 million households will receive up to $500 in power bill relief as part of a cost-of-living package worth $14.6 billion over four years.

