The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Danielle Mazza | Easy way to end Australia's postcode lottery on abortion access

By Danielle Mazza
May 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This week the Senate's inquiry into universal access to reproductive healthcare will release its recommendations. The focus of the inquiry, chaired by Greens senator Janet Rice, has been on the glaring inequities in abortion and contraception access - particularly in rural and regional Australia where it is compounded by social disadvantage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.