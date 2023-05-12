The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Review

Lavish series Ten Pound Poms bustling with characters and plots

By Jane Freebury
May 12 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ten Pound Poms. Stan, six 52-minute episodes. 3 stars

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.