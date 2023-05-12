For good reason, some would say. One of the funniest signs I heard about once was posted near the ticket booth at the old African lion safari zoo west of Sydney, where the wild animals were viewed from the safety of a car. It went something like "Brits on bicycles admitted for free". Aussies have long been conflicted about their relationship with the Old Country, and sympathy for the whingeing Pom has always been in short supply. So it goes.