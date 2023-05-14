Many years back, I visited a financial adviser to get some tips on where to put my money. For $500, all he could offer were my basic options, but nothing in the way of specific guidance ("that, of course, will cost you extra"). It was essentially $500 to be told how to engage a financial planner. I'm not against financial advisers - only they can provide advice specific to your individual circumstances. However, having a strong base of financial literacy is critical to make the most of any advice. Not all of us have spare money to hire a financial planner.