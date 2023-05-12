Liz shares this incredible story: "It will be 10 years this June since we lost our amazing mother. One of her great gifts was the art of storytelling and we came to know them all well. One of my favourites was the story of how it was decided when she was 13, that she was very bright and should continue her schooling. So in 1941, as World War II was raging, she was sent on a two-week voyage on a sailing boat, in the middle of the South Pacific, to the main island of her South Pacific group. It was the second boat she had ever seen, and she left behind the 150 people she had ever known. Her future took her to many places, many adventures and many stories. My mother's generation began in an utterly different world and yet, this amazing generation adapted seamlessly (mostly) as their world changed. Such resilience! Seventy years after she left, she returned with my sister and me and our children. We were so lucky to have had this trip with her as a vile cancer ripped her from us 18 months later. I shed a tear for her this morning, as I still often do. We were so incredibly lucky to have had such a gentle, wise and kind mother and grandmother."

