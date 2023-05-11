Because here's one of the big problems for those on JobSeeker. Most don't get rent assistance, says Charmaine Crowe, ACOSS's program director for social security. That's because they might not appear on the rental agreement. They might be couch-surfing. They might be living with family and friends - and still need to contribute. Some are homeless. And those in public housing don't get rental assistance. In good news, the over-55s get a more substantial increase if, bad news, they have been on JobSeeker more than nine months. God, I loved Jacqui Lambie on Radio National Thursday morning who said we needed to recognise some people will never be employed. So few people speak that kind of common sense. Instead they come out with the "get a job" gibberish.