The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Aerial images show climate changes effect on Snowy Mountains

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
May 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Canberra researcher Phil Campbell has found that semi-perennial snow patches in Australia's Snowy Mountains are now melting two weeks earlier than they did 45 years ago. Pictures by Phil Campbell
University of Canberra researcher Phil Campbell has found that semi-perennial snow patches in Australia's Snowy Mountains are now melting two weeks earlier than they did 45 years ago. Pictures by Phil Campbell

Snow patches in the NSW alpine region are melting two weeks earlier in the year than they did 45 years ago, satellite data has revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.