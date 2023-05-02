Almost one in five new cars being registered now in the ACT is a zero-emissions vehicle, as Canberra surges ahead of other states and territories in the take up of electric cars.
Zero-emission vehicle registrations have tripled in Canberra, rising from 6 per cent of new vehicles in 2022 to 18 per cent so far in 2023.
Almost 900 new zero-emission vehicles have hit Canberra roads so far this year, these include battery electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles.
Emissions Reduction Minister Shane Rattenbury said as the number of zero-emissions vehicles increased in Canberra, so too would the second-hand marketplace and number of electric-vehicle charging stations.
Tuggeranong Southern Cross Club, Woden Southern Cross Club and the Wilson car park at Challis Street, Dickson recently installed public charging stations, as part of a partnership between installer Evie and utilities company ActewAGL.
Both Tuggeranong and Woden installed two new chargers each, both are capable of charging two vehicles at the same time.
South Point in Tuggeranong also installed six Tesla fast chargers in October last year. Electric vehicle drivers had identified the south as lacking charging infrastructure at that time.
Mr Rattenbury said the ACT government is working towards a target of 180 public charging stations in the territory by 2025.
"Canberrans know climate change is an urgent issue that we need to address in the ACT and across the country," he said.
"These latest ZEV [zero-emissions vehicle] registration figures are a clear indicator of the level of commitment from our community to reduce transport emissions.
"They also increasingly stack up financially.
"By switching to a ZEV [zero-emissions vehicle], Canberrans can save approximately $2000 on running costs each year, while also reducing their individual emissions footprint by almost three tonnes per year."
Electric vehicles represented 3.3 per cent of all vehicle sales in Australia last year, a 65 per cent increase on 2021.
In the ACT, electric vehicles accounted for 9.7 per cent of cars sold in 2022, representing an 80 per cent increase on sales the year prior.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
