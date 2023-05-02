The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Zero-emissions vehicle registrations triple in the ACT as Canberra surges ahead in transition

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated May 2 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Almost one in five new cars being registered now in the ACT is a zero-emissions vehicle, as Canberra surges ahead of other states and territories in the take up of electric cars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.