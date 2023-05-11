The Canberra Times
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus extends deadline for final report into robodebt royal commission

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated May 11 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 6:00pm
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has allowed an extension to the robodebt royal commission. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has allowed an extension to the robodebt royal commission. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The deadline for a final report on the findings of the robodebt royal commission will be pushed back by a week after a request by commissioner Catherine Holmes.

