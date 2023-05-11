The Canberra Times
VR could benefit dementia patients via images of familiar locations and odours

By Mathew Dickerson
Updated May 15 2023 - 4:19pm, first published May 11 2023 - 6:01pm
TECH TALK

Some odours might be too hard to take in the virtual reality world. Picture by Wren Handman.
I didn't realise it at the time, but I was playing with Virtual Reality (VR) when I was just a kid. I had a different name for it at the time. I called it scratch 'n' sniff.

