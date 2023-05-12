The Canberra Times
Michelle Grattan | Peter Dutton's budget reply lacks a big picture

By Michelle Grattan
Updated May 12 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 1:30pm
Peter Dutton needed to sketch a big picture in his Thursday night budget reply - to look like an alternative prime minister. He failed to do so.

