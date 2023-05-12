Understanding all the challenges, the ACT government sought to work with Calvary over many months to reach an agreed position on the development of a new northside hospital on the Calvary public hospital site in Bruce. We wanted to own the land on which the hospital would be built and to have a more flexible contract. While we have been clear that these negotiations were confidential and we won't be providing a running commentary, I can confirm Calvary's public statement that the ACT government offered it the opportunity to enter into a 25-year modern services agreement for the new northside hospital.