The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Calvary public hospital: Why the northside hospital is being moved into public hands

By Rachel Stephen-Smith
May 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calvary public hospital in Bruce. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Calvary public hospital in Bruce. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Building a billion-dollar hospital for Canberra's northside is a big investment and we need to get it right. If we are going to invest in a new hospital, it must be owned by Canberrans and it must be part of the most efficient and effective health system we can deliver in our small but growing city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.