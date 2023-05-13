The Canberra Times
NRL: Canberra Raiders win fifth straight match, beating Parramatta Eels

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated May 13 2023 - 10:58pm, first published 9:30pm
The Raiders won their fifth game in a row. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Confusion over hip-drop tackles continues to grow, the Canberra Raiders have won five in a row and Hudson Young's claims for a NSW jersey continue to grow as well.

