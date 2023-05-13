Confusion over hip-drop tackles continues to grow, the Canberra Raiders have won five in a row and Hudson Young's claims for a NSW jersey continue to grow as well.
That's the upshot of the Raiders' 26-18 victory over Parramatta at Canberra Stadium on Saturday night in front of 17,414 fans and the Canberra old boys.
It wasn't the best night for officials as they allowed ex-Raider Bailey Simonsson to stay on the field for a clear hip-drop on Jordan Rapana.
No one has any idea about what hip-drop tackles constitute a sin bin anymore. Just spin the hip-drop chocolate wheel.
The officials also missed a clear Simonsson knock-on in the build-up to an Eels try that set up another grandstand finish.
But the Raiders held on for their fifth win in a row to take them up to fifth on the NRL ladder.
They did it all despite losing Corey Horsburgh for 10 minutes after he was sent to the sin bin for punching Ryan Matterson.
The Raiders look set to lose hooker Zac Woolford, who didn't finish the game and faced an 11-day mandatory stand-down.
Canberra might welcome back Danny Levi from a broken jaw.
Young also put in a good audition to make his State of Origin debut for NSW at the end of the month with another strong showing that included a try and 103 run metres.
The Eels have both injury and match review committee concerns.
Shaun Lane limped off with a hamstring injury and Eels coach said he'd be out for a "period". Junior Paulo was put on report for a cannonball tackle on Joe Tapine, who needed his knee strapped but was able to continue. And Simonsson was put on report for his hip-drop tackle.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart praised his team's defence - especially when they were reduced to 12 men - and said they played for the former players watching on from the stands.
But Stuart felt they shouldn't have lost Horsburgh to the sin bin.
He also felt Simonsson the referee was right not to send Simonsson to the sin bin for his hip drop.
"Every player contributed tonight - especially when Corey [who] shouldn't have got 10 minutes," Stuart said.
"I thought that was a poor decision in regards to the sin binning of Corey and that really put us under pressure."
Parramatta coach Brad Arthur took exception to the officials as well, blaming them for the loss.
He pointed to the 10-3 penalty count in favour of the Green Machine and said they were hard done by.
When asked what he had concerns with he pointed to the Simonsson incident.
"The hop drop," Arthur said.
When pressed on whether he thought it was one he was equally concise: "Nope."
It was a fiery contest that was also tight in the first half that finished all square at 8-all thanks to tries from Eels lock J'maine Hopgood and Albert Hopoate.
Hopoate repaid the faith Stuart showed in bringing him back in after missing last week for his sister's wedding.
He put in another strong performance on the wing, running for 120 metres.
To be fair that could be said of every Raiders player, with everyone doing their jobs right across the park.
Birthday boy Josh Papali'i (154m) was excellent, as was Tapine (190m), Horsburgh (131m) and Emre Guler (122m).
READ MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS:
Both Canberra halves had good games, with Jack Wighton's defence especially brutal - not to mention the cut-out pass he threw for Hopoate.
Tries to Young and Sebastian Kris put the home side in control before Maika Sivo scored from what appeared a clear Simonsson knock-on.
Timoko then showed good hands to get on the end of a Rapana bat back from a Fogarty kick to seal the win.
The Raiders face Manly at Canberra Stadium next Sunday.
AT A GLANCE
CANBERRA RAIDERS 26 (Albert Hopoate, Hudson Young, Sebastian Kris, Matt Timoko tries; Jarrod Croker 5 goals) bt PARRAMATTA EELS 18 (J'maine Hopgood, Bailey Simonsson, Maika Sivo tries; Clint Gutherson 3 goals) at Canberra Stadium. Referee: Grant Atkins. Crowd: 17,414.
