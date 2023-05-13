Without Video Ezy John Lomax may never have become the Canberra Raiders legend he is revered as today.
The thundering forward and former Kiwi captain is renowned for his tough-as-guts playing style during Canberra's most successful era, especially alongside friend and teammate Quentin Pongia who was recruited with him from New Zealand by Tim Sheens.
Playing 65 games for the Green Machine between 1993-1996 before stints at the North Queensland Cowboys and Melbourne Storm, Lomax was instrumental in Canberra's run to the 1994 grand final.
Even though he was unable to play in the win over the Bulldogs due to a one-match suspension, his contribution that season was significant, and never forgotten by Raiders fans.
Many a story has been shared about Lomax and his incredible rise to become a beloved Raider and newest inductee into the club's Hall of Fame, but how a Wellington video store helped lead him down that path is a cracker.
And he hopes his story is one that can inspire current and future Raiders to achieve their dreams.
While young players today may struggle to recall such a time, long before streaming services offered hours of sports coverage from every corner of the globe, and YouTube had ample clips of rugby league highlights, the humble video store was where you might find such content.
That's where Lomax's passion for rugby league was fuelled, and without it, who knows whether the Raiders would have received the same devastating wrecking ball they got in 1993.
"Back in the day we used to get Canberra Raiders games from Video Ezy," Lomax told The Canberra Times.
"Monday morning they'd come out at Video Ezy in New Zealand because we might only get one game on TV.
"So people would be down at the shopping centre waiting for them.
"You'd get the tape then go home and study it, and then a few years later I was over there competing with them which was remarkable.
"It shows you can always do things you strive for if you keep your mind focused on achieving it.
"You can virtually come from anywhere."
That's the powerful message Lomax shared with the current Raiders squad on Saturday night after his induction during Forever Green Round with former teammate David Westley.
"I was lucky enough to be in an era when the Raiders had a bit of notoriety, and were still at the top of their game," Lomax said.
"To be around that, and have that memory to feed into the players to enthuse them to keep going is so important."
It's been a long time between premierships for the Raiders faithful, but Lomax can see potential in the 2023 Raiders to do what he and Westley did in 1994 and win a premiership.
According to Lomax, belief and staying mentally locked in for the entire season is critical.
"You've got to be right on your game and it comes down to the top two inches with the mental approach," Lomax said.
"They've just got to get themselves in a position to keep winning consecutive games in a row and they'll be right.
"That'll build up confidence as they get to the finals."
Lomax retired from footy in 2000, and when he hung up his boots, shifted his focus to family. He's since supported his son Tyrel on his path to playing Super Rugby, and now calls Brisbane home.
Lomax admitted he doesn't watch as much rugby league as he used to as a result, but he's grateful of everything the game gave him, especially the hall of fame honour from the Raiders.
"It's been enormous seeing the development of everything - the club, their facilities," he said.
"I'm very humbled to be in the hall of fame. They've been such a successful side and to be named with some of those other players, it's just surreal."
