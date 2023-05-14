Perhaps the stadium will be built and some people will love it, but what's more important is the PM will begin picturing himself as "courageous" and "decisive" for going ahead with a scheme that's not bad, but not good either. Courtiers will flatter him and, slowly but inexorably, he too will begin to fall into the well of believing himself somehow, well, different. He will, quite understandably, think the path that led him from a kid in public housing all the way to the top had far more to do with his own personal brilliance, grit and determination than chance or flukes of timing.

