Canberra Brave is taking its game up a gear now it has its big guns back in the AIHL.
The potency of the Brave's attack was on show in its dominant 9-1 win over the Central Coast Rhinos on the weekend, which was helped by finally having a complete team on the ice.
The imports are all settling into life in the capital and players that were on national team duties have returned to provide that boost.
One such player is Casey Kubara, who was in Spain last month with the Australian ice hockey team and has brought his top form back to the Brave.
"While we were over in Madrid the boys did well without us and we haven't really missed a step," Kubara told The Canberra Times.
"We've got a full team back and are developing a lot of chemistry right now. We're always the team to beat. There'll be a lot of teams out there trying to knock us off our perch.
"We love being up there, we're very competitive and it's something we take pride in."
Kubara scored a goal in the first period of their clash at Erina Ice Area, off an assist by Felix Plouffe.
Canadian import Plouffe was on fire against the Rhinos, netting two goals on the night, with Mitch Henning, Bayley Kubara, Nick Christensen, Kai Miettinen and Tyler Kubara also contributing to the score sheet.
"The imports definitely make their presence felt on the ice and can put the puck in the back of the net," Casey Kubara said.
The shot count (54 to 30) demonstrated the relentless attack the Brave directed at the Rhinos in the game, while Brave Goaltender Aleksi Toivonen, who is leading the league in save percentage, was an impenetrable wall.
The Brave were coming into the game already confident, having knocked off rivals the Newcastle Northstars last week, but after their big win over Central Coast, wind is in their sails.
They next travel to Sydney to face the Ice Dogs on Saturday at Macquarie Ice Rink, with tough tests against the Sydney Bears, Brisbane Lightning and Melbourne Mustangs in the coming weeks.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
