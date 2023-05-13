Sharon and Zali Waihape have their moments.
Every mother and daughter duo does, but what makes this relationship special is most of their moments happen on the rugby field.
As members of the Tuggeranong ViQueens women's team, Zali and Sharon can get caught up in the heat of the battle.
Once the full-time whistle blows, however, the pair hug it out. Sharon wouldn't have it any other way.
"We have our moments on the field, but it's really good to play alongside her," Sharon Waihape said.
"I'm really enjoying playing rugby with my daughter and her friends. A lot of her friends are in this team as well. We're making memories together."
The Waihapes were all smiles on Saturday afternoon, having helped Tuggeranong to a 46-20 victory over Uni-Norths.
Sharon grew up in a rugby loving family, training with her brothers and eventually gaining permission from her dad to join a women's team as a 16-year-old.
Despite spending much of her life around rugby union, Sharon never expected Zali to follow her into the sport. The loose forward was a talented basketballer as a teenager and looked set to pursue that passion.
So when her daughter expressed a desire to join the ViQueens, Sharon didn't quite know how to react.
Fast forward three years and she wouldn't have it any other way.
"She used to play basketball so when she asked to play rugby I was very surprised," she said. "I was like 'Are you sure? Will you be able to play rugby? Have you seen the tackling and the hits they put on?'
"I was surprised she wanted to play rugby. I didn't want her to play contact sport but she goes alright."
Zali remembers the decision to join Tuggeranong slightly differently, having watched her mum play for much of her childhood.
"When I first turned 18, everyone asked mum 'Is your daughter coming?' I was like 'Yes, definitely'," Zali said. "It's been fun playing with her and now my cousins are coming through juniors so it's good to play with my family."
Zali's journey during that period has been eventful. The 20-year-old made a Super W debut for the Brumbies in 2020 before stepping away to have a baby boy, Isaiah, last February.
Just four weeks later she was back at training and returned to the field for Tuggeranong last season. Waihape played a key role in the Brumbies' push to the Super W semi-finals this year and has a bright future.
Sharon and Zali have always been close, but the relationship has strengthened since they started playing together.
Sharon is a doting grandmother to Isaiah and has played a key role in helping raise the baby boy. Zali's appreciation for her mum has only grown during that time and she hopes to make that clear on Mother's Day.
"She's been the best mum ever," Zali said. "She's helped me through everything, I can't explain how much she means to me.
"Having a baby, she helps me out a lot. If I have to go to training, she's always there to help me babysit."
The ViQueens' win came as the Tuggeranong men claimed a 45-19 victory over the Owls to continue their unbeaten start to the year.
The clash was a hard-fought affair and closer than the final scoreline suggested.
"It was tight, very tight," Vikings captain Cam Holt said. "So many times they pressured us down [our end]. They're a good side, towards the back end of the season they'll be playing well."
Women's Premier XVs: Tuggeranong 46 bt Uni-Norths 20, Penrith 46 bt Gungahlin 19, Wests 31 bt Queanbeyan 5
John I Dent Cup: Tuggeranong 45 bt Uni-Norths 19, Wests 24 bt Queanbeyan 20, Gungahlin 99 bt Penrith 17
