Raiders captain Jarrod Croker says Canberra "needs" a new stadium in the city, adamant the blueprint is already on the table as the capital's venue war wages on.
Croker reckons there might be 60 Raiders old boys converging on Canberra Stadium for a reunion this weekend.
Most of them might feel like they never left, because virtually nothing has changed at Canberra Stadium since Ricky Stuart laced up his boots more than 20 years ago.
Canberra's stadium debate has dragged on for 14 years and the city is still left without a clear plan for the future amid countless pushes for a new venue in the city.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr described the need for stadium upgrades as a "10th order issue", on the same day NRL officials warned Canberra has "lost its appeal" for major rugby league content.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Barr is forging ahead with plans for a staged rebuild in Bruce as part of an AIS precinct overhaul which - in a massive blow for the Raiders, ACT Brumbies, and an A-League Men's team - could turn Canberra Stadium into a construction site while the venue is used year-round.
"It would have been good a couple of years ago. It's massive, Canberra needs that," Croker said.
"Even just being at Magic Round, obviously we're not Brisbane and we're not Suncorp Stadium, but the set-up there for Magic Round was second to none. They do it so well up there.
"Melbourne is the same, you just get out of Melbourne and go straight to the city. It would be massive for Canberra.
"It's probably going to happen after I'm done, but even when I'm done I want to come and enjoy it and be able to go out in Canberra.
"For an old boys reunion, I'll get up there with old Ashley Gilbert."
Raiders chief executive Don Furner has long admitted there are fears fans could turn away from games as Canberra Stadium is left to grow old in a bitter winter.
But the Raiders are expecting almost 20,000 to stream through the gates as they look to continue a stunning revival against the Parramatta Eels on Sunday.
Average crowd figures for Raiders home games this season have soared to 13,432 to put the club on course for its biggest attendance numbers since their run to the grand final in 2019.
All that despite the stadium at Bruce nearing 50 years old, where only 12 seating bays in the 25,000-seat venue are undercover and fans are far from the action in what has been labelled a concrete wind tunnel.
"We speak about it every year, it's the coldest place to be isn't it? Here and probably Melbourne. They're talking up near 20,000 this weekend and it's going to be freezing, it's going to be cold," Croker said.
"Our fans are that tough and they've been here through thick and thin, so they deserve it as much as anyone.
"It's Canberra Stadium, it's home for me. I love playing there, I love the Viking clap, I love our home fans.
"I know Parramatta will have a good drawing as well, they're obviously a proud club who have a big fan base so there will be plenty of them there. We need to get out there and channel that energy and emotion."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.