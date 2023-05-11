ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has called on the NRL to put its money where its mouth is, telling rugby league officials to come to the table with stadium funding after a withering attack on his plan to revitalise Bruce.
The Canberra stadium war is heating up, again, with Barr on one side of the argument as he presses ahead with a vision to redevelop the AIS precinct, and all other sporting stakeholders on the other side desperate for Civic to be considered as the location.
The issue has simmered away for more than a decade, but appears to be coming to a head with Barr confident of striking a deal with the Australian Sports Commission about the future of Canberra Stadium.
The NRL, though, lodged a submission to a federal government inquiry into promoting the capital and said Canberra Stadium was no longer fit for purpose, was costing the city hosting rights to big events and staying at Bruce would be the wrong decision.
Barr said he "welcomed" the NRL's views, but then turned the blowtorch back on officials and told them to invest like the AFL had done in the Hobart stadium precinct. The AFL will put $15 million towards the $715 million precinct. The federal government will tip in $240 million.
"Look, the NRL's views are not a surprise. I've met with them on a number of occasions, so I welcome their contribution," Barr said when asked about the NRL's submission while he was at the announcement of the Canberra theatre designers.
"I also now call on them to make a financial contribution to any new stadium in Canberra.
"The AFL made a financial contribution to the Hobart stadium. So I look forward to the NRL making that commitment."
The NRL submission was compiled by executive general manager Andrew Every and was published just hours after Barr described the need for a new stadium in Canberra as "a 10th-order issue".
The NRL said the ageing facilities for fans and athletes at Bruce were prohibitive to hosting major events in Canberra, including an Indigenous All Stars game or Test matches.
The ACT government has had to invest in urgent change room upgrades at the venue, despite the federal government owning the stadium, to accommodate the Canberra Raiders' new women's team.
Canberra Stadium did attract a record crowd for the women's State of Origin fixture last year.
"I also look forward to the NRL committing to bringing all of the content that they say they would [Indigenous All Stars games and international matches] at no extra cost to ACT taxpayers," Barr said.
"If they come forward with money and free events for our new stadium, which is five or six years away I imagine, then we would welcome that.
"They can't just call on taxpayers to fund their sport, they have to contribute and I look forward to the tens of millions of dollars from the NRL to any new Canberra Stadium."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
