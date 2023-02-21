Zali Waihape never lost sight of her goal.
After stepping away from elite rugby to have a baby, the 20 year old was determined to return to the Super W arena.
It's why she was back training with the ACT Brumbies squad just four weeks after giving birth and why she turned out for Vikings for the second half of the 2022 Women's Premier XVs season.
The hard work was all worth it when Waihape was named in the Brumbies squad for the 2023 Super W campaign.
The team has experienced an overhaul, with new coach Scott Fava recruiting a host of new players and changing their attacking and defensive structures.
Black Ferns World Cup winner Amy Rule headlines the crop of new faces, alongside the likes of Akira Kelly and Lydia Kavoa.
Among the popular names to return for another season are Wallaroos representatives Siokapesi Palu, Grace Kemp, Tania Naden and Jemima McCalman.
Overall, nine players have featured at Test level and Fijian prop Iris Verebalavu is set for an emotional homecoming when the Brumbies take on the Fijiana Drua in Nadi in round one.
Waihape hopes to join that group of internationals one day, but for now she's focused on her Super Rugby return.
The athlete's son Isaiah turned one on Monday and she's spent the past year juggling parenthood and chasing her dreams on the football field.
"It's been hard, really hard," she said. "I have to work a lot harder now to get to where the girls are, but it's been good. I love the team and the support they give me and my baby.
"It was good to get back into training straight away last year. To start off playing in the local competition instead of going straight into representative rugby was also really good and Vikings won the tournament which made it better.
"Playing in those games helped me get my fitness up before coming back to the Brumbies. It's really good to be back."
Waihape's return comes as maternity leave policies in elite women's sport emerge as a major talking point in bargaining negotiations.
The Rugby League Players Association is fighting for an adequate policy for NRLW players as they attempt to create a new enterprise agreement.
Former ACT Meteors captain Ange Reakes retired from cricket on Sunday, having previously returned to the field just four months after giving birth to daughter Winnie.
Rugby Australia have been progressively expanding their maternity leave policies throughout the past five years and included further cover in the recent announcement regarding additional Super W and Wallaroos funding.
Waihape said the Brumbies have provided the support and flexibility to enable her to juggle football and motherhood and she's confident more female athletes will benefit from the additional funds.
"More women want to have a baby while they're young," Waihape said. "It is hard getting straight back into it, but with the support we have, it's really good.
"The Rugby Australia announcement was so good. We now get more money to support our babies, which is great.
"We train during the day so I bring Isaiah along. The Brumbies and the girls here help look after him and support me. If I rock up late, they understand why, they're very supportive of us."
While thrilled to be back in the ACT squad, Waihape isn't ready to rest on her laurels.
The 20 year old finds herself in a deep back row group and recognises she has a month to fight her way into the starting team for the side's round one clash against the Drua on March 25.
The Brumbies will return home to host the Waratahs in round two, before facing the Reds, Rebels and Force to conclude the season.
Wallaroo Grace Kemp is likely to lock down one of the starting back row spots, leaving just two remaining for Waihape to chase.
She's confident, however, of playing her way into the round one team.
"My goal is to make the starting team," Waihepe said. "Hopefully I can bring what I have into the team and use it in the games. I want to show people I can come back and play after having a baby."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
