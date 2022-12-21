Angela Reakes has spent much of her life thriving in achieving the unexpected.
So the ACT Meteors star took plenty of satisfaction from her unlikely return to the field for Tuesday's WNCL clash against South Australia at Manuka Oval.
Reakes had given birth to daughter Winnie just four-and-a-half months ago.
History suggests it should have taken around a year to return to elite cricket. She had been given 12 months maternity leave to steadily build back to that point.
Reakes, however, had other ideas. A Meteors comeback this summer was always the goal. This week's games were the lofty aspiration, a target to aim for.
While the past four months have been a whirlwind of emotions, the past seven days have proven a rollercoaster for the athlete.
"As the time got closer, I thought I could be a shot," Reakes said. "I was pretty shattered when I initially wasn't in the squad because I wasn't ready to play two games. I had put in so much hard work and then the emotions of a new born and not having enough sleep.
"It became a bit more real on Friday when I was told I might be pulled into the squad. It's been pretty crazy, I've been running off adrenaline, one night I only had four hours sleep.
"An injury brought me into the team. It's not the way you'd like to be playing but I'm super stoked to have been selected and get the opportunity to get back on the field."
Reakes acknowledges she wouldn't be where she is today without the extensive support network around her.
Fiancee Courtney has provided a bedrock throughout a challenging period, the pair working together to raise Winnie while Reakes juggled parenting and sport.
Women's health physio Kylie Faulks has been by Reakes' side for the length of the comeback, guiding the athlete as she travels through uncharted territory.
Cricket ACT and Cricket Australia have supported the athlete to ensure pregnancy was a pause in her career rather than its conclusion.
"My fiancee Courtney has been an absolute star in all this," Reakes said. "There's no way I'd be able to play cricket unless she was here. She's been supportive and allowed me to train and play. We halve the sleeping duties. I'm living my best life and she's been supporting me through it all."
While thrilled to return, Tuesday's match did not exactly go to plan for Reakes.
The 31-year-old was run out for a golden duck as the Meteors suffered a 68-run loss to South Australia.
The side is yet to win a game this season, however they have made steady improvements each week and confidence is high a victory is just around the corner.
Reakes has learned plenty of lessons throughout the past year and she's confident a new outlook on life will help her, and the team, hit their stride.
"Everyone says becoming a mum is the best thing ever and the hardest thing ever," she said. "You don't understand that until it happens, it was the best thing ever.
"Normally if I got a golden duck you would've heard a few more expletives and seen a bit more emotion. Knowing I get to go home to a little one and a family makes it easier to swallow. The result was not ideal but becoming a mother has changed my perspective and I have a bit more patience."
Having worked so hard to be fit to play, Reakes' focus has now turned to returning to the form that saw her star in the WNCL and WBBL before the pregnancy.
The all-rounder is determined to be selected for the Meteors' next match against Tasmania on January 19.
Beyond the field, Reakes hopes she has provided an example to fellow cricketers who wish to start a family during their careers.
"Everyone's journey as a mum is very different," Reakes said. "If any female out there is aspiring to go back to physical activity, I'd love to help out and share my experience. When you're coming back from a knee injury, lots of people have done it and can give you advice. This is very unknown, it's nice to have other experiences to live off.
"Luckily I'm quite good friends with some players who have done it and they shared their insight into their journey. As Sharni Williams said to me recently, you can't be what you can't see, that resonated with me. I hope at some stage I can help someone with their journey."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
