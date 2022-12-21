The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

ACT Meteors star Angela Reakes completes cricket comeback

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 21 2022 - 4:02pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Reakes made an unexpected return to the Meteors on Tuesday. Picture Getty Images

Angela Reakes has spent much of her life thriving in achieving the unexpected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.