The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

ACT Meteors to regroup after loss to South Australia

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 20 2022 - 6:46pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Wikman top-scored for the Meteors on Tuesday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Emerging ACT Meteors all-rounder Annie Wikman is confident Tuesday's half-century will kick-start her WNCL campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.