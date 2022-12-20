Emerging ACT Meteors all-rounder Annie Wikman is confident Tuesday's half-century will kick-start her WNCL campaign.
The impressive 63 came on a challenging day for the side at Manuka Oval, South Australia ultimately claiming a 68-run victory.
Opener Emma de Broughe set the tone for the visitors early with a stunning 112 while former Meteor finished off the first innings with a rapid-fire 46 off just 23 balls to help the Scorpions to 5-298.
Amy Yates led the way with the ball, finishing with 2-51, while Wikman also claimed a wicket.
Wikman walked to the crease early in the run chase and quickly took on an anchor role for her side.
While they batted out the full 50 overs, the Meteors could only manage 8-230 in reply. Wikman was disappointed with the result, but pleased to spend some time in the middle.
"It's always good to make a few runs but it was definitely not the outcome we were after," Wikman said.
"As long as everyone's improving, [Zoe Cooke's] making runs as well, so hopefully all these performances can come together after a win."
Tuesday's loss continued a challenging start to the season for the Meteors. The side has been rattled with injuries, with Holly Ferling missing both games against South Australia and Cooke unable to bowl.
Rebecca Carter was also absent on Tuesday, however Angela Reakes made an unexpected appearance at Manuka Oval.
ACT coach Jono Dean will have the chance to take stock in the coming weeks, with his side not returning to the field until January 19.
"There's probably a few people in some uncomfortable situations which they wouldn't normally find themselves in," Wikman said.
"Kudos to the girls, we all back each other and have each other's back and at the end of the day that's what's really important.
"We've won with our bye round being the first round back after Christmas so we have a longer break, hopefully everyone will be ready to go by then."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
