Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got the latest stadium wars update, a suggestion for the NRL and some angry Brumbies.
A stadium here. A stadium there. A stadium ... well, nowhere for now. The sporting infrastructure issue has been the hottest topic in Canberra sport over the past 12 months, triggered by ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr ditching the Civic dream in favour of a Bruce rebuild.
But a few groups have been curiously quiet about their preferences. The Canberra Raiders, ACT Brumbies and the capital's bid for an A-League team have been reluctant to join the conversation.
Not because they don't want a new venue. They are all united behind the idea of having it in Civic after seeing the benefits it brings to cities - and sporting teams - around the world.
Instead, they're wary of rocking the ACT government boat and getting on Barr's wrong side by speaking publicly, especially given he's the kingmaker of funding deals for each team.
Their silence, though, shouldn't be mistaken for being complicit. We're told all three are incredibly frustrated by delays, the decision to scrap the Civic option and a lack of consultation over the past year.
It is true that sporting teams shouldn't dictate government funding decisions. But what's the point of building a stadium in a location none of them are happy about? In fact, some circles feel building a venue at Exhibition Park would be better than trying to manufacture something at Bruce.
When it comes to fans - they seem split down the middle on location. Some are happy with Bruce and don't want to go to the city, others see the value of a precinct close to restaurants, hotels and other activities.
The good news - depending on which side of the stadium fence you sit - is that we appear to be getting closer and closer to locking something in.
Barr says he is advanced with planning for a joint ACT-Australian Sports Commission precinct at Bruce and details will hopefully follow soon.
The NRL went nuclear in its assessment of the stadium in a federal government submission. It said Canberra was regarded as a "regional" centre, rather than a city. And that the capital would miss out on big events after falling behind places like Townsville and Parramatta in terms of infrastructure.
Canberra hosted the women's State of Origin game last year and it went down pretty well at NRL HQ, despite their concerns about the stadium.
And a question for NRL officials: if Canberra builds a new stadium will the government still need to pay millions and millions for the big event? There's no way Canberra can compete with bigger states in an events bidding war, so what's the NRL offering up as a present to rugby league fans if a new stadium gets built?
We'll start the suggestions: How about an NRLW Magic Round in the last week of the regular season. Then we'll aim for Tests and a one-off men's State of Origin game. Sounds fair to us.
The Canberra Raiders are confident they can keep the core of their squad together and are hopeful of landing more signatures after Emre Guler committed to a new deal on Thursday.
Hudson Young's manager is expected to be in the capital next week ahead of the Raiders' clash against Manly, while the Green Machine are still talking with Corey Horsburgh's agent about his options.
Both are said to be keen to stay in Canberra after joining the club as unknown rookies. Horsburgh is enjoying the best season of his career so far and should be picked in the Queensland State of Origin squad next week, barring disaster on Saturday night.
Young also finds himself on the cusp of State of Origin selection, but he'll need to shine in his audition on Saturday.
The Brumbies have become victims of their own success with Nic White being squeezed out of the club. At what point are they rewarded for their own success?
Brumbies insiders are fuming after Rugby Australia refused to throw more money at a top-up deal to help keep White in Canberra, with the scrumhalf signing what is understood to be a richer deal to move to the Western Force.
The ACT have 16 Test-capped players on their books but only Chris Feauai-Sautia and James Slipper had represented the Wallabies before signing with the Brumbies, and you could argue the club reignited Slipper's career after he was cast aside by Queensland.
The Brumbies have turned 14 players into Wallabies - a group including White, with deputy Ryan Lonergan likely to follow this year.
The club accepts you can't keep them all, but they are left wondering why RA would not help White realise an ambition to retire as a Brumby.
Jarrod Croker knows he's getting closer to the end - not because he is on the verge of playing his 300th NRL game, but because recovery is "like a hangover these days, it takes a few extra days to get over".
Which is why games like this are starting to mean so much more.
The resurgent Raiders will have extra motivation for their clash with the Parramatta Eels on Saturday, with up to 60 past players set to descend on Canberra Stadium for a "Forever Green" reunion.
The Raiders will use the occasion to induct two new members into the club's Hall of Fame.
"It's something I know personally, myself and a few of the older boys now, we buy more into it each year because we're probably getting closer to being one of those old boys," Croker said.
"The only game I played last year was old boys round and I remember how excited the boys were. I know 'Stick' [coach Ricky Stuart] has been very proud of our past players and we're always doing our best to get the old boys in and get them around the team.
"It's definitely something we've touched on through the week, the pride in the jersey and the blokes who wore it before us."
Been dreaming of reliving the glory days? AFL Canberra is giving past players their chance with the revival of a masters competition on Friday night.
Foundation clubs ANU Griffins, Australian Command and Staff Course and the the Weston Creek Wildcats will be joined by the Belconnen Magpies in the men's division.
Players aged 35 and above will go head-to-head throughout a four-round tournament held under lights on Friday nights at different venues across Canberra.
The competition has expanded to welcome two new women's teams, the Southern Stars and the Northern Flames.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
