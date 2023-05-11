Cricket ACT has flagged "bold ambitions" to build a $25 million centre of excellence, join the Big Bash, one-day and Sheffield Shield competitions and back investment in an eastern grandstand at Manuka Oval as part of a submission to the federal government.
Cricket ACT was one of two sporting bodies to officially take part in the government's inquiry into "ways to foster and promote the significance of Australia's national capital".
Sport was added to the inquiry's terms of reference to determine ways it could help promote the city, with the NRL lodging its own document in a brutal assessment of the state of Canberra Stadium.'
Cricket ACT focused on its desire to capitalise on predicted growth of the game to help promote the capital to national and international audiences.
The ACT government has supported a major Cricket ACT development at Phillip, as well as striking content deals with Cricket Australia and the Sydney Thunder to play at Manuka Oval.
But Cricket ACT said it had secured support from the ACT government and Cricket Australia in seeking a location and funding for a $25 million training facility.
It said it plans for the facility to include 12 indoor pitches, 30-40 outdoor training wickets and a recovery centre.
"The facility will ensure the long-term prosperity and sustainability of cricket within the region and will play a significant role in attracting, developing and retaining the next generation of Australian cricketers," the submission said.
"The $25 million project is supported by Cricket Australia, Cricket ACT and the ACT government and will have far reaching benefits for future generations by stimulating the local economy, promoting and improving health and well-being and inspiring all Canberrans through cricket."
The plan would be separate to the high-performance centre Cricket ACT already uses at Phillip.
"Phillip's ideal but the space we have there means we're limited in terms of being able to have that throughput," said Cricket ACT head of cricket Stuart Karppinen.
"It has to cope with a male professional squad, a female professional squad and elite age-group squads so it has to have capacity to handle 80 to 90 players.
"We have some working designs, we're finding out the funding and the location for it as a project. It's in its infancy but we're keen to explore our options as a dual-use venue in terms of sport and community use and access. That's something for us to try and work through."
Cricket ACT also described Manuka Oval as one of the "premier boutique sporting grounds in the world".
The historic oval hosts three AFL men's and an AFL women's matches each year, as well as international and domestic cricket.
"Whilst the boutique nature of Manuka does set it apart from other sporting venues in Australia and abroad, the evolution of this facility is of critical importance, particularly in terms of being able to deliver brilliant experiences for cricket fans and participants," Cricket ACT said.
"Developments could include the redevelopment of the eastern grandstand to enable more fans to watch cricket (and AFL), upgraded spectator amenities, greater parking provisions, enhanced training and preparation facilities and the transition to a more eco-friendly, environmentally sustainable venue."
The GWS Giants have signed another 10-year deal to play AFL matches at Manuka Oval.
They are supportive of major upgrades and better fan facilities, particularly after many complained about having to using temporary toilets at the first two AFL games of the year.
Cricket ACT celebrated its centenary last season and officials want to move into a new era by securing entry to the Sheffield Shield.
The submission to the inquiry, however, included ambitious plans for the one-day domestic competition and the Big Bash.
There was a push for Canberra's entry to the Big Bash several years ago, but it was thought to have fallen flat.
It is now back on the table, alongside "increased elite cricket content" at Manuka Oval.
"The introduction of an ACT-based Big Bash club and a men's first-class side - the ultimate vision for cricket in the ACT," the submission said.
"Establishing an elite male program in the nation's capital would provide even greater enthusiasm for the game within the ACT.
"CACT has bold ambitions to field Canberra-based sides in the men's national competition (the one-day cup and Sheffield Shield] as well as the Big Bash League.
"Through the support and advocacy of both federal and territory governments, CACT can unlock the potential and increase the contribution of ACT cricket to Australian cricket and the broader community."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
