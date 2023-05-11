The Canberra Times
Cricket ACT wants Big Bash, Sheffield Shield teams and $25m centre of excellence

Chris Dutton
Cameron Mee
By Chris Dutton, and Cameron Mee
Updated May 11 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 5:00pm
Cricket ACT wants better facilities at Manuka Oval and a new $25 million centre of excellence. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Cricket ACT wants better facilities at Manuka Oval and a new $25 million centre of excellence. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Cricket ACT has flagged "bold ambitions" to build a $25 million centre of excellence, join the Big Bash, one-day and Sheffield Shield competitions and back investment in an eastern grandstand at Manuka Oval as part of a submission to the federal government.

