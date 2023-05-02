The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

AFL: GWS Giants 'in favour' of Manuka Oval funding boost amid federal government's Tasmania commitment

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 2 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Giants played Brisbane Lions at Manuka Oval over two weeks ago. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The Giants played Brisbane Lions at Manuka Oval over two weeks ago. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

GWS Giants coach Adam Kingsley believes a significant facelift of their second "home" Manuka Oval would be a massive boost to the AFL experience for both fans and players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.