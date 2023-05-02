GWS Giants coach Adam Kingsley believes a significant facelift of their second "home" Manuka Oval would be a massive boost to the AFL experience for both fans and players.
The federal government recently announced $240 million in funding for a new Hobart stadium to support the state's imminent AFL team, with York Park in Launceston set for a further $65 million.
When asked if Canberra's premier AFL and cricket ground could also do with a funding injection, 10 years after its last major $35 million improvement, Kingsley was supportive, especially with how it could attract more fans.
"Absolutely," the coach said ahead of the Giants' visit to Manuka Oval to face the Western Bulldogs on Saturday.
"The surface itself is wonderful - probably the best in the league to be fair - the surface is unbelievably good.
"We want to get as big a crowd as we can.
"So the facilities, the grandstands, all that sort of stuff, if that ground can become bigger, and we can re-establish it as our fortress, I mean, that's clearly our aim, so we'd certainly be in favour of that."
Just seven years ago a private consortium led by the Giants proposed an $800 million redevelopment of Manuka Oval as well as the surrounding precinct.
The transformation would have seen 80 percent of seating sheltered from the elements with new roofing and seats, revamped hospitality, media and dressing room facilities as well as a new hotel, residential and serviced apartments, new car parks, and retail and office space.
Despite being backed by the Giants and funded privately, opposition from community groups led to the ACT government rejecting the proposal, but the club remained vocal about wanting to improve Manuka Oval.
New stadium builds and larger redevelopments continue to be a priority for cities and their sporting clubs, as proven in Tasmania.
Like two weeks ago, the Giants expect a strong crowd to turn out at Manuka Oval this Saturday, but unlike last fortnight's loss to the Brisbane Lions, GWS do not plan on leaving the capital without a win.
"We've got a really strong focus on performing well at home, and Canberra is our home," Kingsley said.
"We performed strongly against the Lions, but we didn't get the victory. We want to be in every game and compete, but we also want to win every game too."
Coming off a thrilling win over their Sydney rivals the Swans, the 12th-placed Giants enter the match against the 10th-placed Bulldogs full of confidence that they can return Manuka Oval to a "fortress" as it was between 2015 and 2019.
Not since that 2019 season they went to the AFL grand final have the Giants won in Canberra.
Part of Kingsley's vow when he came on board as head coach of the Giants was to ensure the next 10 years of the club's $28.5 million partnership with Canberra sees the team re-establish the capital as a feared destination for oppositions.
"This is a super important game for us, not only to keep ourselves in touch with that top eight, but also to put on a show for our Canberra supporters is really important to us," Kingsley said.
"I've spoken about re-establishing Manuka as a fortress for us and ultimately, that's what we're aiming to do. The Bulldogs stand in the way of that this week.
"They've had some some really strong battles in the past.
"I'd probably suggest outside of the Swans, this is probably the biggest game that our players play."
Melanie Dinjaski
