Belconnen United were down to 10 players and their second stand-in goalkeeper after just eight minutes, but showed incredible resilience to leave McKellar Park 4-0 winners on Saturday.
A heroic effort from pint-sized fill-in glovewoman Pearl Tein and attacking duo Keira Bobbin and Bessie Riethmuller sealed a memorable victory for the home side.
"It felt like one of those days where everything went against us and somehow the girls managed to find four goals. It's incredible," Belconnen coach Scott Conlon said after the round six NPL Women clash against Canberra United Academy.
"This group just does not want to lose.
"This is a big, big win. If this doesn't tell the competition that we are a serious group this year, I don't know what will."
Tein was the standout after being thrown into goals early when winger-turned-keeper Reilly Yuen was red-carded for a shove on Academy's Alyssa Di Campli, 10 metres out of the box.
Despite pleading her case, referee Thomas McGlade made his decision to send off Yuen, leaving Belconnen with just 10 players and a tough decision for coach Conlon to make.
Yuen was already filling in for first-choice goalkeeper Ellie Summers who injured her finger mid-week in a futsal mishap, and so Conlon was down to his second-choice back-up 'keeper.
Instead of making a substitution, they handed the gloves to their midfielder Tein, who not only bravely stepped in while battling a throat infection, but made several stunning saves.
"She's five-foot not-much I'd say," Conlon joked.
"It really was the Pearl show. Every time it came near her, she stopped it."
Somehow Belconnen never looked to battle without one player, and Riethmuller got United the lead before half-time with a deft turn-and-shoot inside the box to the top left corner of the net.
In the second half United picked up where they left off, and when Hattie Cram was fouled in the box by an Academy defender and a penalty awarded, Bobbin stepped up to extend their lead to two goals.
Reithmuller made an even greater mountain for Academy to climb in the 64th minute with her second of the day.
The women in green kept failing to clear the ball from their back third, and a relentless effort from Reithmuller allowed her to pounce on a sloppy back-pass.
That goal just about put the result beyond doubt but Bobbin added a cherry on top in the final five minutes finishing a beautiful through-ball from Reithmuller.
Belconnen will back up from the win quickly, with a rain-affected postponed match against Tuggeranong scheduled on Wednesday in Kambah. Canberra Olympic and ANU will also play a make-up match on the same night at Woden Park.
Belconnen United 4 (B.Reithmuller 17' 65', K.Bobbin 57'P 85') bt Canberra United Academy 0
Melanie Dinjaski
