The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

$20 million Snow Concert Hall sets stage for first performance with artistic director, flautist Ana de la Vega and Melbourne Chamber Orchestra

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
May 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Snow Concert Hall artistic director and flautist Ana de la Vega (right) with mentee, Illona Gray. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The Snow Concert Hall artistic director and flautist Ana de la Vega (right) with mentee, Illona Gray. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

They're artists who have performed at Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center in New York, and London's Wigmore Hall. And, in the coming weeks, they'll be taking to the stage at Canberra's new Snow Concert Hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.