Canberra bus services will be cancelled between 10am and 2pm on Thursday next week while drivers attend a union meeting to consider a new enterprise agreement.
Peak travel and school services would not be affected by the stop-work period, Transport Canberra said.
The ACT government authorised the stoppage which was a required part of the process to finalise a new enterprise bargaining agreement.
The meeting will be conducted by the Transport Workers Union.
The government-run bus network operator encouraged passengers to plan ahead to avoid inconvenience.
"We apologise for this disruption in service and thank the Canberra community for their understanding and cooperation," Transport Canberra said.
Limited services will operate between 9.30am and 10am and between 2pm and 2.30pm on May 25.
Light rail services, special needs transport and flexible bus services will not be affected.
Peak time morning and afternoon services, and school services, would not be affected.
More to come.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
