The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

No buses for four hours next Thursday while Transport Canberra drivers consider pay deal

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated May 19 2023 - 11:06am, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bus services will be cancelled in the middle of the day next Thursday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Bus services will be cancelled in the middle of the day next Thursday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra bus services will be cancelled between 10am and 2pm on Thursday next week while drivers attend a union meeting to consider a new enterprise agreement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.