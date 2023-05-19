The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Simon Cowan | Why Jim Chalmers cannot shy away from stage three tax cuts

Simon Cowan
By Simon Cowan
May 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As foreshadowed by some commentators prior to the budget, the Treasurer doubled down on his softly, softly approach to fiscal policy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Cowan

Simon Cowan

Canberra Times columnist

Simon Cowan is research director at the Centre for Independent Studies and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.