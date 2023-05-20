This rich experience melded nicely with Ingram's deep, personal commitment to equity, efficiency and international peace through economic development. The opportunity to put this varied bilateral and multilateral experience into practice came with his appointment, in 1975, as head of Australia's international development assistance program. He had a staff cobbled together from several aid administration departments and agencies, and an organisational structure and resources inadequate to meet the expectations of the Whitlam government. He saw aid and trade as critical components of Australia's foreign policy, but felt aid was not being given adequate priority by the higher echelons of the Department of Foreign Affairs, or by its minister. Jointly with Sir John Crawford, and supported by some lateral recruits to the organisation with wide ranging backgrounds, he worked to improve the quality of Australia's bilateral aid program and increase support for selected multilateral aid organisations. His bilateral focus was on aid to Indonesia, the Philippines and the South Pacific. Backed by Crawford, he carefully steered a course between politicians, scientists, bureaucrats and state governments that led to the creation in 1982 of the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR). The Centre is still seen as a jewel in the crown of the Australian aid program and attracts continuing bipartisan political support. It reflects Ingram's ambition for more effective utilisation of CSIRO and State and Territory departments of agriculture, as well as the educational and research resources of Australian universities and colleges. These were also tapped through the Australian Asian Universities and Colleges Scheme - later to become IDP Education Australia.