James Charles Ingram, February 27, 1928 - February 15, 2023, was the director of the World Food Program

By Phil Ingram
May 21 2023 - 5:30am
World Food Program director James Ingram at start of a UN conference on emergency relief for Sudan. Picture Getty Images
James Charles Ingram (February 27, 1928 - February 15, 2023) was an Australian diplomat with a lengthy, varied and significant career. It began in 1946 when, equipped with a degree from the University of Melbourne, he was the youngest cadet selected for the then-Department of External Affairs' diplomatic cadetship scheme.

