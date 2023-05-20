Man faces charges over ACT cannabis grow houses after nearly eight years

An eighth person has been charged in relation to what police said was a highly sophisticated network of cannabis grow houses operating in the ACT.
Cong Hoang Le, 34, was formally charged with a series of offences dating back to 2015 in the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday.
Le did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody until June 13.
ACT Policing had earlier issued a statement announcing the eighth arrest in Operation Armscote, which it said had begun in 2015 and identified about 1220 cannabis plants over 14 searches.
Le told the court on Saturday, through a Vietnamese interpreter, he had been released from prison in NSW on May 13 and was arrested outside.
Le had been apprehended in NSW for similar offences in that state, ACT Policing said.
Police said in a statement Le's extradition to the ACT was granted on May 19.
Seven other people had been charged over their involvement with the cannabis syndicate, but those matters had been finalised, police said.
Operation Armscote began after police discovered about 148 cannabis plants in a hydroponic set up at a house in Kaleen in June 2015.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
