Reading the hateful messages Grant received after the ABC's coronation coverage, one would think he was the first to lament the role that the institution of the monarchy has played in the lives of coloured people around the world. The world's literature is replete with academic commentary on this topic for anyone wishing to read it. For example, Kehinde Andrews book The New Age of Empire; How Racism and Colonialism still Rule the World is an account of how genocide, slavery and colonialism are the foundations of how the West was built. The back cover has a review by Ashish Ghadiali, formerly of the Observer, in which he says it "provides readers with a solid grounding in the 500-year history of racial capitalism ... a primary text for a new generation of students of anti-racism looking to get to grips with the violence of our imperial inheritance."