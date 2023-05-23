The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Stan Grant did not invent anti-imperialism; he just had the courage to speak about it and got shot down

By Ray Steinwall
May 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Grant has stepped down as host of the ABC's Q&A. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Stan Grant has stepped down as host of the ABC's Q&A. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Stan Grant's decision to step aside from the ABC reminded me of a conversation I once had during a performance review.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.