A 95-year-old woman who was Tasered in her Cooma nursing home last week has died "peacefully" in hospital on Wednesday night, surrounded by loved ones.
A short time earlier it was revealed a police officer, understood to be 33-year-old senior constable Kristian White, will be charged with assault and grievous bodily harm offences over the incident. It is also understood those charges could now be upgraded.
Clare Nowland spent the past week in Cooma Hospital where she was receiving end of life care. Her family believed she fell under the force of the electric charge from the Taser, and hit her head, causing serious injury, including a fractured skull and a brain bleed.
Police have previously described body cam footage of the incident as "confronting". It is said to show Mrs Nowland, who was 43kg and using a walker, holding a steak knife when the officer fired his Taser.
"Mrs Nowland passed away peacefully in hospital just after 7pm this evening, surrounded by family and loved ones who have requested privacy during this sad and difficult time," police said in a statement.
"Our thoughts and condolences remain with those who were lucky enough to know, love, and be loved by Mrs Nowland during a life she led hallmarked by family, kindness and community."
Earlier in the evening, NSW police said the 33-year-old senior constable from the Monaro police district was issued a notice to attend court.
The most serious of the charges, recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Police Commissioner Karen Webb described the tasering as "a nasty incident" but maintained the investigation had been carried out properly and without being prejudiced.
"I am confident that this matter is before the court without interference," Ms Webb said.
She defended the decision to suspend White with pay, saying people were innocent until proven guilty.
"He's afforded the same opportunity as any other resident and his employment will continue to be reviewed, but at the moment he's still suspended from the workplace," she said.
The officer will appear in Cooma local court on Wednesday, July 5.
He remained suspended from duty with pay, and police said investigations into the incident would continue.
NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley also issued a statement on behalf of the state government.
"I would like to express my sincere condolences to the Nowland family for the loss of their dearly loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother," Ms Catley said.
"Our sympathies and thoughts are also extended to the community of Cooma, Mrs Nowland's friends, as well as the residents and carers at Cooma Yallambee Lodge.
"We will continue to offer support to the Nowland family as they mourn this loss and we urge people to respect their privacy at this time."
People in Cooma said Mrs Nowland was very well liked in the town. She had worked at the local branch of Vinnies. Before the incident, prayers had been said for her at St Patrick's church.
At the age of 80, she did a sky dive to celebrate her birthday. Her pluckiness was given a lot of publicity nationally, with pictures of the octogenarian soaring through the atmosphere.
Father Mark said: "Clare Nowland has been here for many years, she is a wonderful parishioner here at St Patrick's Family Parish.
"I've visited her at the nursing home - I sat with her last at her bedside last week.
"I just can't imagine it - the shock of it is the age of the lady - she is frail and aged."
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
