The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Updated

Clare Nowland dies, as police officer Kristian White to be charged over Tasering the 95-year-old in Cooma

Jasper Lindell
Sara Garrity
By Jasper Lindell, and Sara Garrity
Updated May 25 2023 - 7:33am, first published May 24 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 95-year-old woman who was Tasered in her Cooma nursing home last week has died "peacefully" in hospital on Wednesday night, surrounded by loved ones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.