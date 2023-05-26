Given the common threat posed by climate change, the benefits here cannot be underrated. What happens regionally affects Australia - after all, temperatures go up globally, not locally. With climate and development need being interlinked, climate finance is increasingly coming to the fore - and the new development policy will undoubtedly see a decisive shift towards climate action, and development finance likely be directed towards adaptation measures. For the development sector, this would be a key win. Experts suggest it is imperative to our global survival that we help south-east Asia achieve net zero.