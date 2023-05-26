The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Transport pollution is more harmful than we realise. Governments need to act

By Kate Charlesworth
May 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When I walk my five-year-old daughter to school, I often think about another little girl on the other side of the world. Ella Kissi-Debrah, a nine-year-old from South London who died 10 years ago after a severe asthma attack.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.