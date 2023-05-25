The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Department of Finance secretary Jenny Wilkinson gives statement on PwC matter after it was referred to AFP

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated May 25 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Secretary of the Department of Finance Jenny Wilkinson gave a statement on the PwC matter in Senate estimates on Thursday. Picture by Gary Ramage
Secretary of the Department of Finance Jenny Wilkinson gave a statement on the PwC matter in Senate estimates on Thursday. Picture by Gary Ramage

Department of Finance secretary Jenny Wilkinson has told Senate estimates steps taken to respond to the PwC tax scandal send a clear message to suppliers "that unethical behaviour will not be tolerated".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.