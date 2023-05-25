One person was killed and another airlifted to Canberra Hospital after a head-on crash involving an ambulance near Bodalla, on the NSW South Coast.
The crash occurred at 1.40pm on Thursday where the Brou Lake Rd meets the Princes Highway south of Bodalla.
Details were still uncertain due to poor phone communications in the area however it is understood the deceased driver was in the vehicle which collided with the ambulance.
The airlifted injured person is the officer who was driving the ambulance. The patient in the back of the ambulance received minor injuries.
More to come.
