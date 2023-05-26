The Albanese government has at least the advantage of coming into power after a seriously bad government. It was one that had become complacent in power, used to using the resources of government for partisan advantage, including the improper and unsupervised transfer of public money to its private sector mates and party donors, often without the pretence of process. It was addicted to secrecy and lying. It ignored the standard checks and balances. None of this could have happened without the active assistance of senior officials in Prime Minister and Cabinet, Treasury and Finance - the agencies supposed to be supervising the cleaning up, often with the same officials, of the mess that Morrison left. These are agencies, along with other ones such as Defence, Home Affairs and Attorney-Generals which could now be said to have house-trained their new ministers, so that they see most issues through bureaucratic rather than political eyes. Look, for example, at how the senior agencies, and ministerial offices, treat FOI with contempt, despite all the promises they made. Look at how a human rights administration deals with the rights of asylum seekers. Look at the pseudo-sincerity with which Albanese uses the phrases of old communist China to declare that one should not comment upon the "internal affairs" of another state - in this case the human rights abuses and open corruption of the Indian government. Look at the way that Dreyfus presides over the maltreatment of whistleblowers.