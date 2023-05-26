Opposition Leader Peter Dutton's own magical thinking was on display in his budget reply speech, where he put nuclear power at the heart of the Coalition's energy policy. The Coalition is so serious about nuclear power it did let's check absolutely nothing about it in its nine years in office. Dutton saying he'd fix high electricity prices by building the most expensive form of electricity is real "fairies at the bottom of the garden" stuff. Like commercial CCS, small modular nuclear reactors are always about 10 years away from operation and the Coalition's nuclear brain fart shows both it is deeply unserious about energy policy and has learned little from the last election result.