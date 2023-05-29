Having observed dolphins while kayaking and paddling - and having photographed them from a drone - these creatures not only seem playful but appear to have a keen a sense of humour as well, although that could be us anthropomorphising. One we encountered regularly, we named Bob, because it made a habit of bobbing up out of the water a couple of metres away to check us out. And I'll never forget the day we watched a pod of dolphins launching themselves into the air like missiles - over and over again.

