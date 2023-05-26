Josh Fahey is set to make his AFL debut and cap off a rise from Queanbeyan to the top flight with GWS - and he wasted no time in telling his teammates "I didn't come here to lose".
The 19-year-old is poised to make his AFL debut for the Giants when they face the Geelong Cats at Kardinia Park on Saturday afternoon.
Fellow Canberra product Tom Green broke the news to the Giants squad on Friday, telling the playing group Saturday would mark a momentous occasion for Toby Greene's 200th game - but even more so for the start of Fahey's AFL journey.
For a moment the former Queanbeyan Tiger was lost for words, and when he found them, he wasn't going to waste them.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity and I didn't come here to lose, so let's get it done," Fahey said.
Green then took a chance to properly welcome Fahey after the rookie dominated at state league level to earn his chance for a Giants outfit desperate to turn their season around, having won just three of their opening 10 games.
"You've had to work really hard for the opportunity and I'm super excited that I'm going to get to run out with you and all the boys are too," Green said.
"We've seen the improvement in your professionalism and training standards go through the roof since you first arrived.
"You've been absolutely smashing the door down, you've really earned your opportunity so I think we're all super excited to run out with you."
The Giants matched the Western Bulldogs' bid on Fahey at No. 42 in the 2021 draft, opening the door for the Canberra export to follow the likes of Green and Phil Davis into Greater Western Sydney's ranks.
Fahey only started kicking a Sherrin as a teenager having grown up in rugby league and rugby union circles.
His father Adam Fahey coached the Queanbeyan Whites and Uni-Norths Owls in the John I Dent Cup before linking up with Canberra Grammar as its director of rugby.
But he'll tell you it was actually the old man who pushed the Giants prospect towards Australian Rules in a move that kickstarted a whirlwind ride to the top flight.
There was a concern that following his father might cost the Giants' first rights to Fahey during the draft. The rising star made a temporary move to the Gold Coast when his dad relocated for work in January 2020, playing two games for the Suns academy before returning to Canberra.
AFL rules stipulate a player must have spent five consecutive years in a Northern Academy to be eligible to join that club.
Fahey's time with the Suns snapped that run but the Giants' application to once again have first rights over the emerging talent - who had been in their system since the under 13 level - was rubber-stamped by the league's head office.
Since then Fahey has been a shining light in the Giants' VFL side, banging down the door in search of a senior debut.
"Josh has been knocking the door down to get an AFL game this season and a spot opened up for him this week as the tactical sub," Giants coach Adam Kingsley said.
"After an interrupted season last year, he's continued to work on his craft across this pre-season and has been in some outstanding VFL form.
"As a young player he's continuing to work on his game but we're looking forward to seeing his run and carry and explosive left foot in action in Geelong on Saturday."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
